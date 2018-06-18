Latest Rumors, Preview for 1st WWE Raw After Money in the Bank 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw has plenty to address after an eventful Money in the Bank event.

Sunday's pay-per-view crowned two Money in the Bank briefcase winners and a new champion. It seemingly put an end to one intense rivalry and stoked the flames of another. Grand Rapids, Michigan, will play host as the red brand follows up on it all.

Alexa Bliss will step into the building with the Raw Women's Championship around her waist thanks to a crafty Money in the Bank cash-in.

She wasted no time in making use of the briefcase she snagged earlier in the night. Of course, her actions won't be of consequence. The women she left empty-handed on Sunday will now be charging toward her.

That story is sure to be front and center as Raw shifts from Money in the Bank's stories to building toward Extreme Rules on July 15.

News updates, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline updates help provide an early look at the show. Monday's episode will air on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

Dean Ambrose appears to be getting closer to a return from injury.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported: "Ambrose was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida over the last several days, working on rehabilitating his triceps tear. There's no word whether he was in the ring or simply doing physical therapy."

Credit: WWE.com

Ambrose hasn't wrestled since December. As James Wortman noted on WWE.com, announcer Michael Cole stated that The Lunatic Fringe would be out approximately nine months.

A cruiserweight, meanwhile, is set to step back into the ring sooner than that. Johnson noted last Monday that Noam Dar "is scheduled to be at this week's WWE TV tapings and is expected to return to TV shortly."

Dar underwent knee surgery in December.

As for where Akam and Rezar have been, it has apparently been booking issues that have kept The Authors of Pain offscreen.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats), The Authors of Pain and Sanity were called up for a tag team Money in the Bank ladder match that when scrapped, left the new duos in limbo.

Raw Streaks

Believe it or not, the hottest team on Raw is Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Normally Raw's doormats, the team has gone on an unexpected run. After taking out Heath Slater and Rhyno last week, The B-Team now has a four-match winning streak on its hands, per CageMatch.net. That includes claiming the No. 1 contender's spot in a Battle Royal two weeks ago.

We will soon see if WWE wants to save The B-Team's title shot for SummerSlam or book it on Raw.

Curt Hawkins, on the other hand, is in the spotlight thanks to a massive losing streak.

He tried to outsmart No Way Jose last Monday by disguising him as a member of his conga line, but he lost anyway. Per CageMatch.net, Hawkins has fallen short in 191 straight matches if you include house shows. His last victory came back in late 2016.

Hawkins' continued attempts to end his slump will make for an entertaining subplot on Raw.

Money in the Bank Fallout

Roman Reigns knocked off Jinder Mahal on Sunday. It's time for his next challenge.

Most likely that's going to be a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

Reigns' last clash with the champ ended in controversy. The referee admitted after the fact that he blew the final decision when The Big Dog faced Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April. That will likely lead to one more shot at the gold for him.

His championship quest continues on Monday, and boo birds be damned.

Lesnar won't just have Reigns to worry about, though. The Universal Championship scene added a behemoth thanks to Sunday's main event.

Braun Strowman is now set to roam the Raw landscape with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand after winning the men's ladder match.

That will assure The Monster Among Men lots of spotlight on Monday and beyond.

Elias has the Intercontinental Championship in his sights. After Sunday's PPV, he has reason to demand a rematch against Seth Rollins. The champion illegally held Elias' tights to score the pinfall.

That could mean a rematch is on the way, or it will at least give way to lots of griping from The Drifter.

One of Money in the Bank's most surprising moments came when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase just hours after winning it. She smacked both Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax with it before seizing the Raw Women's Championship from the latter.

Both women are sure to be angry with her.

Rousey was closing in on a win before Bliss' interference, and Jax was left sans championship after her rival's ambush. They will both be on the hunt for Little Miss Bliss as Raw starts the early process of building the Extreme Rules card.