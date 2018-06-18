WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Alexa Bliss Shocks and Top Takeaways

2 of 6

There were plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the quality of Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship Sunday night, not the least of which was the inexperience of both women.

For as many matches as she has wrestled, Jax has only been an active in-ring competitor for four years. Rousey? Less than one.

Fans had every reason to believe their match at Money in the Bank would be a short one that accentuated positives, hid negatives and did not expose either performer.

Instead, Rousey and Jax far exceeded even the loftiest of expectations, working an exciting and entertaining match that had fans in Chicago on their feet and this writer, in particular, arguing that it should have been the main event of the entire show.

Rousey was phenomenal, selflessly bumping all over the ring to put over Jax as the true Irresistible Force that WWE has been championing her as. The former UFC star was dynamic, explosive and when it came time to make her babyface comeback, had the fans in the palm of her hand, a sign that she will be just fine in this new world of sports entertainment.

While it is easy to praise Rousey's performance, it is absolutely essential to credit Jax for the overall quality of the match.

The champion was the glue that held the match together. If she had stumbled or faltered, had an off night or proved incapable of performing up to the moment, the entire thing would have been a colossal disaster. Instead, she picked the single biggest match of her career to deliver one of her finest performances.

Jax was simply outstanding as she ferociously took the fight to Rousey, looking to prove that she was every bit the dangerous competitor in the ring that the celebrated athlete was. She succeeded and the result was an in-ring narrative that was simple, understandable and incredibly effective.

Some will argue that the ladder matches were better or the Last Man Standing match was the night's top bout but from the perspective of crowd heat, storytelling and genuine excitement, no match did good, old-fashioned pro wrestling better than Rousey vs. Jax and both women deserve kudos for making that happen against all doubts.