Brewers' Adrian Houser Vomits Twice on the Mound; Finishes Inning

Brewers' Adrian Houser Vomits Twice on the Mound; Finishes InningJune 18, 2018
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser was just trying to seize his moment in an opportunity that could have been once in a lifetime, but there was vomit on his jersey already before he even threw a pitch.
According to the New York Post, Houser was recalled from the minor leagues prior to Milwaukee's 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday and entered the contest in the eighth inning. However, he threw up behind the mound before throwing a single pitch.
The New York Post noted Houser stayed in the game after the grounds crew watered the grass but threw up again a mere two batters later.
Houser ultimately allowed two hits and a run over an inning in what was just his third appearance all season. The last time he appeared in a major league game before the 2018 campaign was the 2015 season.
No word on whether Sunday's throw up was because of mom's spaghetti.
