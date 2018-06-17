World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Updated Standings After Sunday's Matches

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Group E on a day of shocks at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The favourites took the lead thanks to Philippe Coutinho, but Switzerland netted a deserved equaliser thanks to Steven Zuber.

While the favourites were held, defending champions Germany also stumbled out of the gate, losing their Group F opener against Mexico 1-0 in Sochi.

Serbia are the surprising leaders of Group E, after they beat Costa Rica 1-0 in Samara.

Group E (Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Serbia: 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil: 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland: 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica: 0, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico: 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden: 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea: 0, 0, 0

4. Germany: 0, -1, 0

Full standings are available, per FIFA.com.

Brazil

A typical rocket of a strike from Coutinho staked the Selecao to an early lead against Brazil. The South American nation just has the knack for scoring from a long way out:

To their credit, the Swiss didn't buckle and were level five minutes after the break through Steven Zuber. Afterwards, Brazil toiled for a winner, but the pace of their game dropped considerably, while there was little ingenuity in possession.

The Selecao's sluggishness was largely due to a sterling defensive display from Switzerland. Centre-back Fabian Schar was a standout figure, making several blocks, last-ditch tackles and desperate clearances.

Brazil have the attacking talents to justify the favourites tag, but star men like Neymar and Willian will need to perform at a higher level.

Mexico Rewarded for Bold Approach

Mexico deserved to beat the holders for the way they took the game to Germany. El Tri were brave from the off, committing players forward when in possession, while leaving numbers high up the pitch for the break when out of it.

The evidence of their proactive approach was revealed in how often Mexico peppered the German goal early on:

It took 35 minutes for El Tri to be rewarded, with the goal coming from the lively Hirving Lozano. The winger's classy finish on the turn undermined what had been a formidable German defence:

Die Mannschaft piled on the pressure after the break, but couldn't find a way through. Germany suffered from a lack of fluency on the ball, as Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos struggled at the heart of the engine room.

Without steady supply, forwards Timo Werner and Thomas Muller rarely troubled the Mexico defence. As the pressure mounted, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio brought on veteran centre-back Rafael Marquez for a moment of history:

Germany hadn't lost a first game in the World Cup since 1982, but their erratic display in Moscow showed how vulnerable the holders are.

Serbia Solid in a Winning Effort

Serbia won't have wowed many onlookers during their 1-0 win over Costa Rica, but did show resilience defensively, along with ample guile going forward. Most of the latter quality came from midfield dynamo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 23-year-old was responsible for everything good Serbia did going forward. Yet it still took a moment of magic from a free-kick for the Eagles to find the net.

It came from Aleksandar Kolarov, who has established a niche from set pieces. His long-range curler on 56 minutes was enough to see off a Costa Rica side long on effort, but short of physicality and pace up top.

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Serbia will face tougher challenges in the group, but have at least proved they have the experience and talent to give anybody a game.

Attention will now turn to Group G, as England start against Tunisia on Monday, while Belgium face Panama. The day will begin with Sweden and South Korea attempting to leave Germany further off the pace in Group F.