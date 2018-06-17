Landon Donovan Criticized by Past, Present USMNT Members for Supporting Mexico

GUSTAVO BECERRA/Getty Images

Current and former U.S. men's national soccer team players have been critical of Landon Donovan, who suggested in a video for Wells Fargo that U.S. soccer fans should support Mexico at this year's World Cup in Russia:

A number of players quickly disagreed with that take, with many citing the long-standing rivalry between the United States and Mexico in men's soccer:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.