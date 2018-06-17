Landon Donovan Criticized by Past, Present USMNT Members for Supporting Mexico

Landon Donovan Criticized by Past, Present USMNT Members for Supporting MexicoJune 17, 2018
Current and former U.S. men's national soccer team players have been critical of Landon Donovan, who suggested in a video for Wells Fargo that U.S. soccer fans should support Mexico at this year's World Cup in Russia:
Wells Fargo @WellsFargo
Join Landon Donovan to cheer on the Mexican National Team during the big tournament. #MyOtherTeamisMexico https://t.co/uzgNdUI9HF
A number of players quickly disagreed with that take, with many citing the long-standing rivalry between the United States and Mexico in men's soccer:
Sebastian Salazar @SebiSalazarFUT
#unsponsored thought re: pushing #USMNT fans to root for #ElTriEng . Please don’t do it 🇺🇸 fans. The rivalry, with all its rancor & spite, is THE defining element of ⚽️ in our region. Watering it down for beer/banks won’t enrich the rivalry, just @AlexiLalas & @landondonovan.
Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman
I’d rather cut off my toe than “root for 🇲🇽” & I’m on the outside on this one, but how could I root for my/our rival?! Imagine any 🇨🇱 players rooting for 🇦🇷 today?! I can’t imagine how @AmericanOutlaws would feel if I rooted for Mexico....but then again I’m old school. https://t.co/wN910307vI
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
