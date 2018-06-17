Landon Donovan Criticized by Past, Present USMNT Members for Supporting Mexico

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

Leon´s new footballer, Landon Donovan of the US, poses with the team´s jersey during his official presentation at the Nou Camp stadium on January 15, 2018, in Leon, Guanajuato state, Mexico. / AFP PHOTO / GUSTAVO BECERRA (Photo credit should read GUSTAVO BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
GUSTAVO BECERRA/Getty Images

Current and former U.S. men's national soccer team players have been critical of Landon Donovan, who suggested in a video for Wells Fargo that U.S. soccer fans should support Mexico at this year's World Cup in Russia:

A number of players quickly disagreed with that take, with many citing the long-standing rivalry between the United States and Mexico in men's soccer:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

