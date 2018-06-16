San Francisco's Barebottle Brewing Company Releases LeBron Tears IPA

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Barebottle Brewing Company is trolling Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James with its latest beer release.

On Instagram, Barebottle Brewing Company revealed that it named its new IPA "LeBron Tears" following the Golden State Warriors' sweep of the Cavs in the NBA Finals:

In its description of the beer, Barebottle Brewing Company specifically mentioned LeBron's reaction to JR Smith's blunder in Game 1.

Smith seemingly thought the Cavs were leading in the closing seconds of regulation and dribbled out the ball after rebounding a missed free throw.

That led to the Cavs losing by 10 in overtime, and it also elicited an emotional reaction from James that went viral and became the subject of myriad memes.

Barebottle isn't alone in its trolling of LeBron, as Warriors forward Draymond Green wore a shirt to Golden State's championship parade that did the same.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Green's shirt depicted the hand of cartoon aardvark Arthur donning three championship rings with the caption "mood" under it. That was a play on an Instagram post made by James earlier in the season.

LeBron may be the best player in the world, but the trolling spoils go to the victors and those who support them, including Barebottle Brewing Company.