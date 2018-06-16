Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III Headline 2018 NBA Draft Green Room Invitees

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

As next Thursday's 2018 NBA draft approaches, many of the top prospects could be headed to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to hear their names called.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski passed along the list of prospects who received green room invites:

Arizona's Deandre Ayton

Duke's Marvin Bagley III

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr.

Texas' Mohamed Bamba

Alabama's Collin Sexton

Oklahoma's Trae Young

Duke's Wendell Carter Jr.

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges

Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Michigan State's Miles Bridges

Kentucky's Kevin Knox

Texas A&M's Robert Williams

Miami's Lonnie Walker

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo

Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith

Boston College's Jerome Robinson

Boise State's Chandler Hutchison

UCLA's Aaron Holiday

Ayton and Bagley could be the top two picks, and the former Wildcat made it clear he expects to wind up in the desert, saying, "I know I'm going No. 1."

Bagley told reporters during his workout with the Sacramento Kings—who have the No. 2 overall pick—that he was a fan of California's capital city, saying, "I love it here."

Projecting where those prospects will land is difficult, given that there may be movement early in the first round. ESPN.com's Ian Begley reported teams have been calling the New York Knicks about moving up to take Porter at No. 9, and former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin recently revealed on SiriusXM NBA Radio that the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to move up from No. 10 to snag a potential top-five prospect.



Regardless of how the event unfolds, the above players will have the opportunity to live out their dreams of walking across the stage on draft night.