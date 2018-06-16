2018 NBA Free-Agency Rumors: Trevor Ariza Seeking $50-60M Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Trevor Ariza is set to enter free agency, and he could command a larger deal than the Houston Rockets are willing to offer.

According to Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire, Ariza is seeking $50-60 million over four or five years. That is about $30-40 million more than the Rockets were hoping to spend on the small forward.

Ariza's last deal with the Rockets was worth $32 million over four years, but he was reportedly seeking something akin to Andre Iguodala's $48 million, per Michael Lee of the Washington Post.

He was 29 years old at the time and coming off a year in which he averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range.

While Ariza remains a quality contributor, he has averaged 12.2 points per game over the past four seasons to go with 35.7 percent shooting from three-point range. He will also be 33 years old in two weeks.

That could make it difficult for any team to match his asking price, though the veteran could be a valuable addition to almost any squad if he lowers his expectations.

Ariza has 14 years in the NBA and 102 playoff games on his resume and won an NBA title in 2009 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a quality wing defender who can score in a variety of ways, making him an ideal role player for a contender.