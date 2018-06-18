World Cup Groups 2018: Monday's Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks

MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium and England enter the fray in the 2018 World Cup on Monday as they take on Panama and Tunisia, respectively, in Group G.

Before they take to the pitch, Sweden face South Korea to complete the first round of matches in Group F.

Read on for a closer look at the clashes, but first, here some predicted scorelines and the viewing details you need to catch the action:

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST /8 a.m. ET Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): ITV , FS1 (1-0)

/8 a.m. ET Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): , FS1 (1-0) 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1 (3-0)

/11 a.m. ET Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1 (3-0) 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET Tunisia vs. England (Group G): BBC, FS1 (0-1)

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Belgium vs. Panama

Belgium have relatively little World Cup pedigree to speak of beyond qualifying—this will be their 13th appearance at the tournament, though they've rarely had a significant impact outside of a run to the semi-finals in 1986.

However, with a so-called "golden generation" of talent that includes the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, they'll once again take on the mantle of dark horses here in Russia.

The Red Devils saved their best performance ahead of the tournament until last as they beat Costa Rica 4-1 in their final warm-up friendly, per Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren:

Panama are ranked just 55th in FIFA's world rankings—32 places below Costa Rica—so Belgium shouldn't encounter a great deal of trouble here.

Los Canaleros are appearing at their first World Cup, but they're unlikely to make much of a splash. They qualified despite winning just three out of 10 matches in the CONCACAF final round, and they conceded a goal per game on average while scoring just nine.

Expect Belgium to come through the opening match unscathed, with what should be a comfortable win under their belts.

Tunisia vs. England

After their poor showings at the 2014 World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016—where they failed to escape their group and went out in the round of 16 to Iceland, respectively—it can scarcely get worse for England at international tournaments.

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes the Three Lions have come a long way under manager Gareth Southgate, though:

TalkSport's Tony Incenzo believes England could spring a surprise in Russia:

Despite the presence of Belgium in the group, the Three Lions should be optimistic about at least reaching the knockout phase given their superiority over Tunisia and Panama.

An early win will help to take the pressure off, but that's not something England have enjoyed for some time.

The Three Lions don't tend to start quickly and haven't won an opening match of any international tournament since 2006.

A defeat to the Eagles of Carthage seems unlikely, but if England do win, it's not likely to be especially comfortable if recent history is anything to go by.