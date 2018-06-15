Kellen Winslow Accused of Threatening to Murder Rape Victims, Pleads Not Guilty

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded not guilty Friday after he was arrested Thursday on nine criminal charges.

According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors alleged Winslow picked up hitchhikers in March and May, raped them and threatened to kill them if they spoke about it.

Winslow also allegedly attempted to rape women aged 71 and 86 by breaking into their homes "but ultimately left before anything happened."

On Thursday, Winslow was charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, two counts of residential burglary, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of indecent exposure.

He is currently being held without bail and faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.