Kellen Winslow Accused of Threatening to Murder Rape Victims, Pleads Not Guilty

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, leaves his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif. The former tight end was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and other sex crimes, the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. (Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded not guilty Friday after he was arrested Thursday on nine criminal charges. 

According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors alleged Winslow picked up hitchhikers in March and May, raped them and threatened to kill them if they spoke about it. 

Winslow also allegedly attempted to rape women aged 71 and 86 by breaking into their homes "but ultimately left before anything happened."

On Thursday, Winslow was charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, two counts of residential burglary, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of indecent exposure. 

He is currently being held without bail and faces life in prison if convicted on all charges. 

