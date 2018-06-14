Eagles Super Bowl 52 Rings Include Tribute to 'Philly Special' Trick Play

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their championship rings Thursday, and they are everything the players, organization and fans could have wished for.

Last year's Eagles were something special, as they lost their star quarterback, Carson Wentz—who was arguably the front-runner for NFL MVP—in Week 14 to a torn ACL and had to embrace the underdog role the rest of the season. Incredibly, Nick Foles led the team on a magical postseason run that concluded with an upset of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As a result, the 85-year-old franchise earned its first Super Bowl rings:

If there's one play that stood above all others, it was the "Philly Special":

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, the rings pay tribute to the bold trick play:

Per the Eagles, there are plenty of special features to the rings. There are 16 diamonds in the Lombardi Trophy to represent each of the team's victories, with three diamonds on top of the trophy in homage to the team's postseason run. Also, there are 13 diamonds at the base of the trophy to pay tribute to the franchise-record-tying regular season. And there are 52 pave-set diamonds in the Eagles logo to represent Super Bowl LII (52).

Overall, there are 219 diamonds and 17 rare green sapphires.