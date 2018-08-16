Redskins' Samaje Perine Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Jets After 30-Yard Run

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington running back Samaje Perine suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Thursday's preseason game against the New York Jets, the team announced.



Prior to exiting, Perine picked up 30 yards on his lone carry.

Perine, 22, rushed 175 times for 603 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season last year. He earned a grade of just 47.4 from Pro Football Focus, however, 50th among halfbacks.

Nonetheless, Washington is expecting Perine to take a major step in 2018 with uncertainty now hovering over its backfield following Derrius Guice's season-ending ACL tear.

"It's a grind, mentally. It's all-day football, not like college where you only get 20 hours a week, so I think he understands the grind and our system a lot better," head coach Jay Gruden said in June, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. "He's more comfortable, and we'll see how much he progresses. Very critical year for a young football player."

If Perine misses regular-season games, Rob Kelley should be called upon to pick up the slack on early downs.