Fantasy Football 2018: New NFL Situations That Could Produce Breakout Seasons

It's never too early to start planning for the 2018 fantasy football season. As post-minicamp reports circulate, potential breakout candidates come to light.

It's important to lock up your running backs, especially in PPR leagues. A productive dual-threat asset can propel your squad to a championship—just ask owners who picked up Todd Gurley last year.

There are three tailbacks expected to handle major roles in their respective backfields who should be on your radar heading into the season.

Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Jimmy Graham and...? There's a tight end on a new team who landed in an opportune spot to become a top-10 producer.

Which receivers could be in for a breakout campaign after the departures of former teammates?

And finally, which quarterback will see the biggest fantasy spike after a change in scenery? Let's go through all the names to add to your queue on draft day.