Pat Shurmur: Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Be 100 Percent for Training Camp

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants will likely have Odell Beckham back at full strength when they open training camp on July 25.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said there is "no reason to believe" his Pro Bowl wide receiver won't be operating at 100 percent.

Raanan noted Beckham was limited to warm-ups, individual drills and route running with no defenders covering him during minicamp this week. The star wideout was cleared to practice on Tuesday.

Beckham will make $8.5 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac.

As recently as May 21, per Raanan, Beckham and the Giants have yet to engage in serious talks about a contract extension.

After having at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, Beckham was limited to four games in 2017 due to a fractured ankle suffered in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.



