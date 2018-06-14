Pat Shurmur: Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Be 100 Percent for Training Camp

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during the team's NFL football organized activities, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants will likely have Odell Beckham back at full strength when they open training camp on July 25. 

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said there is "no reason to believe" his Pro Bowl wide receiver won't be operating at 100 percent. 

Raanan noted Beckham was limited to warm-ups, individual drills and route running with no defenders covering him during minicamp this week. The star wideout was cleared to practice on Tuesday. 

Beckham will make $8.5 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac

As recently as May 21, per Raanan, Beckham and the Giants have yet to engage in serious talks about a contract extension. 

After having at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, Beckham was limited to four games in 2017 due to a fractured ankle suffered in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. 


  

Related

    Report: Hackenberg Visits Patriots 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Hackenberg Visits Patriots 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Webb Impresses While Taking 1st-team Reps

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Davis Webb Impresses While Taking 1st-team Reps

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    High-Priced Solder Goes Down with Minor Injury

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    High-Priced Solder Goes Down with Minor Injury

    SNY
    via SNY

    Shurmur Didn't Seem Happy About the Snacks-Hernandez Fight

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Shurmur Didn't Seem Happy About the Snacks-Hernandez Fight

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants