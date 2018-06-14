Denis Cheryshev, Russia Open 2018 World Cup with 5-0 Thrashing of Saudi Arabia

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Russia kicked off the 2018 World Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Yury Gazinsky gave the hosts the lead after 12 minutes when he headed home Aleksandr Golovin's cross. Substitute Denis Cheryshev—who replaced the injured Alan Dzagoev after just 23 minutes—then doubled their lead shortly before half-time.

Artem Dzyuba came off the bench to score a header in the 71st minute, Cheryshev grabbed a second with a fine finish in the 90th minute, and Golovin curled in a free-kick with the final kick of the game.

Are Russia Better Than People Think?

Russia are the lowest-ranked team of the World Cup, according to FIFA. Thus, despite acting as hosts, they entered the tournament with little expectation of even making it out of Group A.

Indeed, they were booed off the pitch in their final warm-up friendly—a disappointing 1-1 draw with Turkey—and hadn't won at all since September 2017.

Despite the lack of expectations, the hosts were under pressure to perform in the opening match of the tournament and could have easily crumbled, but they held their nerve to produce a strong performance.

They were a cut above their opponents throughout and have already exceeded their recent showings on football's biggest stage:

Football journalist Gary Al-Smith was impressed with some of their attacking play:

However, we should hardly be getting carried away with the hosts just yet—the match could scarcely have been made easier for them by Saudi Arabia, who were poor at the back and rarely offered anything resembling a threat going forward.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted as much:

Russia's clash with Egypt on Tuesday should provide a much better barometer of their chances of progressing to the knockout phase, but they've given themselves a chance with a confidence-boosting win here.