Denis Cheryshev, Russia Open 2018 World Cup with 5-0 Thrashing of Saudi Arabia

Denis Cheryshev, Russia Open 2018 World Cup with 5-0 Thrashing of Saudi ArabiaJune 14, 2018
Russia kicked off the 2018 World Cup with a comfortable 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Yury Gazinsky gave the hosts the lead after 12 minutes when he headed home Aleksandr Golovin's cross. Substitute Denis Cheryshev—who replaced the injured Alan Dzagoev after just 23 minutes—then doubled their lead shortly before half-time.
Artem Dzyuba came off the bench to score a header in the 71st minute, Cheryshev grabbed a second with a fine finish in the 90th minute, and Golovin curled in a free-kick with the final kick of the game.
Are Russia Better Than People Think?
Russia are the lowest-ranked team of the World Cup, according to FIFA. Thus, despite acting as hosts, they entered the tournament with little expectation of even making it out of Group A.
Indeed, they were booed off the pitch in their final warm-up friendly—a disappointing 1-1 draw with Turkey—and hadn't won at all since September 2017.
Despite the lack of expectations, the hosts were under pressure to perform in the opening match of the tournament and could have easily crumbled, but they held their nerve to produce a strong performance.
They were a cut above their opponents throughout and have already exceeded their recent showings on football's biggest stage:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Russia's total goals at their last three #WorldCup tournaments: 2002: 4 goals 2014: 2 goals 2018: 5 goals This is their first game. 😅 https://t.co/RMF9LQ6tT7
Football journalist Gary Al-Smith was impressed with some of their attacking play:
Gary = @garyalsmith
The build up play between Samedov, Smolov and Zhirkov has been superb so far for Russia. The trio have really terrorized the Saudi Arabia back line. #WorldCupwithGary #JoyWorldCup
However, we should hardly be getting carried away with the hosts just yet—the match could scarcely have been made easier for them by Saudi Arabia, who were poor at the back and rarely offered anything resembling a threat going forward.
Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted as much:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
FT #RUS 5-0 #KSA. An incredibly easy start for Russia. Still difficult to gauge their strength due to how poor Saudi Arabia were. Golovin (MOTM) rinsed them in the channels + when surging into space. Ran his socks off and that free kick 😮. Cheryshev with two beauties! #WorldCup
Russia's clash with Egypt on Tuesday should provide a much better barometer of their chances of progressing to the knockout phase, but they've given themselves a chance with a confidence-boosting win here.
World Cup: Fixtures, Dates, Times, Channels