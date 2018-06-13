Antonio Gates, Chargers Have Discussed Reunion After Hunter Henry Injury

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly reached out to tight end Antonio Gates after Hunter Henry suffered a season-ending ACL tear last month.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News' Jack Wang, the Chargers "reached out" to Gates, "but whether or not a reunion is looming remains unclear."

"Obviously, Antonio would be a natural fit," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told 97.3 FM in San Diego, per Wang. "He's someone that we have talked to. We've talked to his representatives. Sometimes, it's not just as easy as saying, 'Hey, let’s just bring him back. Let's go.'"

Telesco previously called Gates a "natural fit" during a live chat with Chargers fans, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler.

Quarterback Philip Rivers has also endorsed the move.

"I'd always be excited if he walked back in the door," he said, per Wang. "...It would get my vote."

Gates, who turns 38 on Monday, spent the first 15 years of his career with the Chargers. However, the Chargers informed him in April that they weren't re-signing him.

The franchise's all-time receiving leader finished last season with 30 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns.