Report: Terrance West Agrees to Contract with Saints After 3 Seasons with Ravens

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Terrance West #28 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a deal with free-agent running back Terrance West, NFL.com's Herbie Teope reported Wednesday.

West ran for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns in 27 games with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll offer depth to New Orleans' backfield behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Saints were planning on having West and Jamaal Charles come in for workouts. According to Schefter, the team also offered DeMarco Murray a shot, but he turned New Orleans down:

After trading Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals in early October, the Saints essentially operated with two running backs in 2017. Drew Brees had the third-most carries (33) on the team.

There's no reason for New Orleans not to lean heavily on Ingram and Kamara again in 2018. The former eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the second year in a row, while the latter had 1,554 yards from scrimmage. Kamara's role in the offense is likely to grow, too, now that New Orleans is well aware how talented the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year is.

Should Ingram or Kamara go down with an injury, though, the Saints can trust West to be a solid second option on the ground.

