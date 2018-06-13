Kobe Bryant Says Warriors Jokingly Offered Him Spot on Team If He Unretired

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers meets with owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, executive board member Jerry West and general manager Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors prior to the game on January 14, 2016 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's last NBA season was essentially an extended retirement tour, as he announced early in that 2015-16 campaign he'd call it quits.

But Bryant revealed during the The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy that Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers jokingly offered him a roster spot for the following season during the All-Star Game in 2016: 

"I've known Bob Myers, the general manager of the Warriors, forever. Like, I remember the day he was going to go take his bar exam! We used to hang out together all the time. At my last All-Star Game, we had a chance to catch up. We were staying in the same hotel and I had a chance to tell him congratulations on everything. Then, he said, 'Hey listen, if there's any chance you want to change your mind and come back and play another year, you can always come over here [to Golden State].' But it's all tongue-in-cheek, man."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking the Top SFs in Free Agency

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ranking the Top SFs in Free Agency

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevon Looney: West 'always Likes to Mess with the Media'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kevon Looney: West 'always Likes to Mess with the Media'

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Myers Joked About KDs Contract in Relation to Curry

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Myers Joked About KDs Contract in Relation to Curry

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors

    Green Can't See Warriors' Dynasty Ending

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Green Can't See Warriors' Dynasty Ending

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors