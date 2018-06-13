DeMarcus Ware Reportedly Hired by Broncos as Pass-Rush Consultant

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are reportedly hiring former linebacker DeMarcus Ware as a pass-rush consultant, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ware will join the Broncos on a part-time basis and work "a few days a week, a few times a month" to help Denver's pass-rushers.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Ware played for the Broncos from 2014 through 2016 before retiring.

Ware had 21.5 sacks in 37 career regular-season games with the Broncos and another 3.5 sacks in four playoff contests. He was key in helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season.

All told, Ware is a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro. His 138.5 career sacks are eighth on the all-time list, making him a prime Hall of Fame candidate.

Ware already has some experience in a coaching capacity, as he worked with San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas last year, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.

The Broncos were a disappointing 22nd in the NFL last season in sacks with 33, but they have the potential to be far better in 2018.

Denver already has an elite pass-rusher in Von Miller, and if Ware can act as a mentor to No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb, as well as Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett, the Broncos have the pieces to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.