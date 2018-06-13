Draymond Green Told Tristan Thompson 'We Ain't Cut the Same' After NBA Finals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green waves to fans during the team's NBA basketball championship parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals wasn't enough for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who carried his trolling over to the Warriors' championship parade Tuesday.

In addition to wearing a shirt that referenced LeBron James' famous "Mood" Instagram post, Green had some parting words for Tristan Thompson. During the parade, he told NBC Sports Bay Area he didn't shake Thompson's hand at the end of the Finals and added he and Thompson "ain't cut the same" (h/t SportsCenter):

Thompson was ejected in the final seconds of Cleveland's 124-114 overtime defeat in Game 1, which led to he and Green exchanging words. Thompson then shoved the ball into Green's face before the two were separated by teammates.

Unless James returns to Cleveland for the 2018-19 season, it would appear Green will have the last laugh in his and Golden State's ongoing rivalry with the Cavs.

