Christian Kirk's Friend During Arrest: 'Y'all Really Costing My Dog Millions'

Matt York/Associated Press

When Arizona Cardinals rookie Christian Kirk was arrested in February, his friends did their best to convince the cops to let him go.

TMZ Sports acquired video of the receiver getting arrested along with his friend pleading his case (Warning: contains profanity):

"I'm about to cry for my friend right now man, this s--t f--ked up," the friend said. "He's about to be a first-round draft pick and y'all out here over a van man. Y'all really costing my dog millions man. Like, Google this man, Google him."

He was eventually drafted in the second round by the Cardinals at No. 47 overall.

Kirk was charged with damaging property and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior, but the case was dismissed and all charges were dropped in May.

The group was reportedly seen throwing rocks at cars outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"We spoke with Christian about it at length and also looked into it independently," a Cardinals spokesman said in a statement after learning about the matter. "Our understanding is that the process will be resolved in the near future but while it remains an active legal matter, we won’t comment further."

Kirk tweeted a response following the decision to drop the charges:

Even though his friend was unsuccessful in his attempt to prevent an arrest, he's surely relieved Kirk was still drafted and avoided a prolonged court case.