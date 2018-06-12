Ex-Saints TE Clay Harbor Left 'The Bachelorette' After Suffering Wrist Injury

Ex-Saints TE Clay Harbor Left 'The Bachelorette' After Suffering Wrist InjuryJune 12, 2018
Free-agent NFL tight end Clay Harbor had to put his pursuit of love on hold after suffering a wrist injury during a football game on the current season of The Bachelorette.
According to Shutdown Corner's Liz Roscher, the injury was serious enough to require surgery, so Harbor told Becca Kufrin he'd have to leave the show:
Harbor has spent seven years in the NFL and was under contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He didn't appear in a game for New Orleans, though, after the team placed him on injured reserve last August.
Harbor tweeted Monday night he's looking to continue his football career:
Clay Harbor @clayharbs82
I want to thank everyone for the love and support! Definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made but I believe everything happens for a reason. I am working hard to get back on the field and turn this negative into a positive.
Clay Harbor @clayharbs82
I have to thank the whole @BacheloretteABC family for an amazing experience in hindsight I don’t regret my decision to come on and would gladly give my wrist for a chance at love.
Clay Harbor @clayharbs82
That being said the show was filmed months ago and after a tough rehab I am finally ready to play some football. I look forward to finding a team and seeing you all on NFL Sunday’s. Thanks for all thoughts and prayers!
If Harbor is unable to find a team in time for the start of the 2018 season, then maybe he can position himself as the next star of The Bachelor.
Rams Ordered to Pay Bush $12.5M for Injury