Ex-Saints TE Clay Harbor Left 'The Bachelorette' After Suffering Wrist Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL tight end Clay Harbor had to put his pursuit of love on hold after suffering a wrist injury during a football game on the current season of The Bachelorette.

According to Shutdown Corner's Liz Roscher, the injury was serious enough to require surgery, so Harbor told Becca Kufrin he'd have to leave the show:

Harbor has spent seven years in the NFL and was under contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He didn't appear in a game for New Orleans, though, after the team placed him on injured reserve last August.

Harbor tweeted Monday night he's looking to continue his football career:

If Harbor is unable to find a team in time for the start of the 2018 season, then maybe he can position himself as the next star of The Bachelor.