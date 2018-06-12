Bengals Rookie QB Logan Woodside Arrested for DUI, Speeding

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside's professional career has hit its first bump in the road less than two months in.

Per the police report obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer's Jim Owczarski and Bob Strickley, Woodside was arrested in Bellevue, Kentucky, on Saturday at 3:46 a.m. for speeding and operating a motor vehicle under the influence:

"Officer was sitting in the outside area of UDF when a blue SUV came through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. When I walked up to the vehicle the driver had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, and he had glassy eyes. Subject was able to exit the vehicle OK but had minor troubles counting backward, and with finger dexterity. During the HGN (Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus) test subject should clues for impairment. Subject had trouble with his walk and turn, and counting during the test. Subject was unable to complete the one leg stand. Subject took the BA (Blood Alcohol) test after attempting to contact an attorney and declined a test at his own expense. Breath: .112."

Reporter Dov Kleiman got ahold of the 23-year-old's mugshot:

The team issued a statement on the incident, via Owczarski and Strickley: "We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information."

After losing AJ McCarron in free agency, Cincinnati has addressed the quarterback position this offseason. The team signed veteran Matt Barkley to back up Andy Dalton and drafted Woodside in the seventh round (No. 249 overall) to add depth.

With Barkley and third-year QB Jeff Driskel already on the roster, Woodside was going to have to prove to the Bengals he is worth a roster spot. This incident does not help the cause.

Woodside put together a solid career at Toledo. The 6'2", 213-pound passer was a three-year starter, highlighted by a superb junior season that saw him complete 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,129 yards and 45 touchdowns.

The Bengals liked Woodside enough to use a draft pick on him, but considering he was just a seventh-rounder, the team is not heavily invested, which may influence how it deals with the situation going forward.