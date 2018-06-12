NFL Rumors: Ex-Chiefs, Broncos RB Jamaal Charles to Visit with Saints

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, Nov. 05, 2017. (AP Photo/Brad Penner)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

Veteran running back Jamaal Charles will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Charles, 31, spent the 2017 season with the Denver Broncos after nine years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for 296 yards on 69 carries.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

