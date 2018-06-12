Branden Albert Reportedly Avoids Jail Time After February Arrest, Felony Charges

John Raoux/Associated Press

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert has avoided jail time following a February arrest stemming from an incident at a jewelry store.

The 33-year-old was arrested for second-degree criminal damages and obstruction. Although he was charged with two felonies, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Albert has reached a deal that requires him to pay the jewelry store for damages as well as complete 40 hours of community service.

He also will reportedly have to complete a mental health evaluation.

TMZ Sports recently released video from the incident, which showed Albert being hit by a taser twice:

TMZ Sports reported in March that the former NFL player attempted to make his way to a part of the store where customers are not allowed, leading the owner to ask the 6'5", 314-pound lineman to leave the area. Albert allegedly responded by punching a "very large hole" in a jewelry cabinet.

As it turns out, he was subsequently tased as he attempted to leave the store.

Albert played nine seasons in the NFL, spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after being taken with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He played three years with the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

He wound up announcing his retirement that summer only to decide a few weeks later he wanted to resume his career. Jacksonville ultimately released him before he played a down for the team. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since the 2016 campaign.

Per TMZ Sports, Albert can potentially get the case removed from his record down the road. However, if he fails to comply with the terms of the agreement, he could face up to 10 years in prison.