WWE's Baron Corbin Shaves Head, Calls It a 'Sad Day' for 'Losers on Twitter'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Finn Balor (L) in action vs Baron Corbin during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Baron Corbin's luscious locks are no more.

The Constable of Raw shocked fans when he walked on the Raw stage Monday night to show off his newly shaved head:

WWE then provided a backstage look at the moment Corbin lost his trademark hairstyle:

Now, Corbin won't have to put up with the ribbing about his hairline:

The shaved head arguably works better for Corbin anyway.

Not to mention, he's going to save a fortune in shampoo and conditioner expenses, and he'll stay so much cooler in the ring without a full head of hair.

