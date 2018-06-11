WWE's Baron Corbin Shaves Head, Calls It a 'Sad Day' for 'Losers on Twitter'

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Baron Corbin's luscious locks are no more.

The Constable of Raw shocked fans when he walked on the Raw stage Monday night to show off his newly shaved head:

WWE then provided a backstage look at the moment Corbin lost his trademark hairstyle:

Now, Corbin won't have to put up with the ribbing about his hairline:

The shaved head arguably works better for Corbin anyway.

Not to mention, he's going to save a fortune in shampoo and conditioner expenses, and he'll stay so much cooler in the ring without a full head of hair.