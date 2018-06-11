WWE's Baron Corbin Shaves Head, Calls It a 'Sad Day' for 'Losers on Twitter'June 12, 2018
Baron Corbin's luscious locks are no more.
The Constable of Raw shocked fans when he walked on the Raw stage Monday night to show off his newly shaved head:
WWE @WWE
#ConstableCorbin IS ON THE SCENE, and he's here to ensure that the show runs smoothly... #RAW @BaronCorbinWWE https://t.co/IfY035dMmD
WWE then provided a backstage look at the moment Corbin lost his trademark hairstyle:
WWE @WWE
EXCLUSIVE: It's a "sad day" for the "losers on @Twitter," and a happy day for the new and improved, "Constable" @BaronCorbinWWE! #RAW https://t.co/SZwAgjFIzy
Now, Corbin won't have to put up with the ribbing about his hairline:
Baron Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE
Actually it can stupid. Plenty of surgeries out there. But I am good, you're the insecure loser tweeting me. #filthycasual https://t.co/23FvdpL0de
Baron Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE
@CasconicA Even with all of that i still just bought a million dollar house. What’s your excuse for being a nobody hiding in the crowd.
The shaved head arguably works better for Corbin anyway.
Not to mention, he's going to save a fortune in shampoo and conditioner expenses, and he'll stay so much cooler in the ring without a full head of hair.
