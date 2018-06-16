Every NFL Team's Biggest Minicamp Winner and Loser

0 of 32

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Minicamps are aptly named.

The three-day assemblies have value for NFL teams, to be sure. It's the first mandatory gathering of the summer for all 32 squads. An opportunity to get rookies some reps and take a look at the new faces who joined the team in the offseason.

But they also are what they are: a few days of limited contact without pads. You won't see any tectonic developments or practice field dust-ups.

Well, maybe a couple of the latter. But we'll get to that.

There wasn't any earth-shaking news from the minicamps that wrapped up Thursday around the league. But that's not to say there's nothing to be gleaned from players who shined, struggled or just sat out.

That's what we're here to do, with a look at the biggest minicamp winners and losers from all 32 teams in 2018.