French Open Prize Money 2018: Updated Purse Payout for Roland Garros

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep will leave the 2018 French Open with considerably weightier wallets after emerging triumphant in the men's and women's singles as the competition drew to a close Sunday.

Nadal was largely dominant en route to a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Dominic Thiem, while Simona Halep came back from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens and earn her first Grand Slam trophy.

Both world No. 1s came out on top of their respective tournaments and pocketed a cool £1.93 million apiece after organisers increased this year's total prize purse to £34.3 million, per the Telegraph.

Halep had previously made three unsuccessful major final appearances but finally ended her Grand Slam drought by beating Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Paris to earn the biggest pay cheque of her career to date:

The near £2 million payout is sure to be the Romanian's biggest reward in terms of a single tournament prize, while runners-up Thiem and Stephens have each pocketed £984,765 for their troubles.

Those who fell out at the semi-final stage—Garbine Muguruza, Madison Keys, Marco Cecchinato and Juan Martin del Potro—each take £492,382 home.

It's not the case across the board in tennis competition, but it is at least an encouraging sign in the equal pay debate to see women's champion Halep take home the same winning prize as her male counterpart.

The prize may be bigger than ever, but Saturday was no new sensation for Nadal, who strode to victory in straight sets and improved his record as the French Open's most successful star ever:

The 32-year-old's status as arguably the best clay technician in the history of the sport was boosted once again at Roland Garros (not to mention this being his 17th Grand Slam title overall).

Thirteen years have passed since Nadal won the 2005 French Open, his first Grand Slam title, and Nikhila Natarajan highlighted how his career earnings passed a major milestone Sunday:

Of the men's semi-finalists, dark horse Cecchinato, in particular, will be overjoyed with his reward considering he had never previously made it out of the first round of a Grand Slam prior to his run in Paris.

But the biggest plaudits and prizes go to deserved champions Nadal and Halep, the latter taking her maiden major while Nadal's record 11th Roland Garros gong takes him into the prize-purse stratosphere.