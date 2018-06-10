Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem: Career Stats and Prediction for 2018 Men's Final

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has been the King of Paris 10 times in his career, but he is not satisfied. He will attempt to earn his 11th French Open title Sunday when he faces the seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem with the championship on the line.

While Nadal has a remarkable record when playing on Roland-Garros' red clay, Thiem may have a better chance of beating Nadal than any other opponent.

The two men have competed nine times in their career, and Thiem has recorded three victories. He beat Nadal 7-5, 6-3 in Madrid earlier this year, and that may give him the confidence he needs to give the defending champion a fight.

Nadal routed Thiem 6-0, 6-2 when they met in Monaco prior to their match in Madrid.

The Spaniard has also faced Thiem twice in the French Open, and Nadal was victorious in both 2014 and 2017. Both of those wins came in straight sets.

All of their meetings have been on clay, and while Thiem is the underdog in the match, he has youth on his side. The 24-year-old appears to be coming into his prime, and while the 32-year-old Nadal is playing well, he has battled injuries throughout his career.

Nadal is having a strong year, boasting a 23-2 match record in 2018, which includes three tournament triumphs. Thiem is 29-8, and he has two tournament titles to his credit this year.

"He's a big favorite against everybody," Thiem said of his opponent, per ESPN News Services. "Still, I know how to play against him. I have a plan."

Nadal was respectful of Thiem and his ability to play a strong match. "He's an amazing player," Nadal said, per ESPN News Services. "He's a player with big power. He's playing with big confidence. ... I know I have to play at my best. I know I have to improve a little bit."

Even though Thiem has had a modicum of success against Nadal, he is simply not in the King of Clay's class in terms of record or achievement.

Nadal comes into this match with an 896-187 career record, he has won 78 tournaments since turning professional in 2001. He has also earned more than $98 million.

Thiem has a 200-117 record, with 10 tournament victories to his credit. His career earnings are slightly more than $11 million.

Prediction

Thiem is a good young player who is going to step on to the court in Paris thinking he has a chance to beat Rafa. That sets him apart from many of Nadal's opponents, who typically know they are beaten before the match starts.

The Austrian is good enough to scare Nadal and perhaps win a set. However, it would be folly to think Nadal will lose at Roland-Garros. He will bring his record in French Open finals to 11-0, as he will beat Thiem in no more than four sets.

All stats courtesy of ATP World Tour.