Madden NFL 19 Release Date, New Trailer Revealed at EA's E3 2018 Presser

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Former NFL player Terrell Owens arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The trailer for Madden NFL 19 made its debut Saturday as part of the EA Play press conference at E3.

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who will be available via Madden Ultimate Team, is a central figure in the trailer:

A first look at highly touted rookies, such as Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, highlights the trailer as well.

Madden NFL 19 is touting improved gameplay thanks to the addition of Real Player Motion.

The standard edition of Madden NFL 19 will hit shelves on Aug. 10, but EA Sports announced that those who pre-order the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition, featuring TO on the cover, can get the game on Aug. 7.

