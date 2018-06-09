Rob Gronkowski on Patriots Trade Rumors: 'Shows How Much Fake News Is out There'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dispelled rumors of a potential trade on Saturday, referring to the buzz that's circulated of late as "fake news."

"Just shows how much fake news is out there," he told WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci. "Hashtag fake news. That's all I know. It's true, it exists. See it all the time about me."

Speculation that Gronkowski could be traded reached a fever pitch Friday, when Adam Kurkjian reported head coach Bill Belichick wanted to trade the five-time Pro Bowler to either the Tennessee Titans or San Francisco 49ers. Kurkjian added that Belichick met with owner Robert Kraft to discuss the proposals before they were shut down by quarterback Tom Brady, who reportedly threatened to retire if Gronk was dealt.

"I would say with the utmost confidence that none of that is true," Patriots spokesperson Stacey James told Kurkjian. "None of it."

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran added that while Gronkowski isn't on the verge of being traded, the Patriots have made some calls to gauge his market.

"However, he was absolutely spoken about in trade conversations," Curran said Friday on Boston Sports Tonight. "At this juncture, the notion of an imminent trade which I reported 'zero chance of that happening' is where we are. So Gronk's not going anywhere, but that doesn't mean that the opportunity was not out there for that to have happened."

Gronkowski, who pondered retirement before returning for his ninth NFL season, has made it clear he is angling for a new contract before the Patriots kick off their 2018 campaign.