French Open 2018 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem in the 2018 French Open men's final at Roland Garros on Sunday. It's Nadal's 11th final in this tournament, while it's a first for Thiem.

Top seed Nadal has been in imposing form in Paris. His three-set destruction of Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final offered a vivid reminder of Nadal's enduring greatness on clay.

Thiem had things harder in the last four, as the seventh seed scraped past Marco Cecchinato. Although he won in three sets, Thiem was pushed to the limit during the first two, surviving a tiebreak in the second.

Here are the schedule and viewing details for the final:

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 2 p.m. BST. 9 a.m. ET.

TV Info: Eurosport 1. ITV 1. NBC.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player. ITV Hub. NBC Sports App.

There's no denying the uphill struggle Thiem will face trying to beat Nadal in a tournament he's owned. As ATP Media Info shows, the Spaniard's recent record on clay is enough to intimidate any opponent:

To make matters worse for Thiem, Nadal even holds a positive record against the Austrian:

Thiem's chances of an upset will hinge on his ability to break down the Nadal defenses. Getting past the 32-year-old's backhand will be key.

Fortunately, the Thiem backhand is also more than solid. The shot, which he delivers one-handed, proved a nightmare for Cecchinato as their last-four encounter wore on.

Thiem could also lean on a formidable service game. He boomed six aces against Cecchinato, but will find Nadal cagier against the serve, particularly on the red clay he feels at home on.

While Nadal is aiming for an 11th title in Paris, recent history suggests Thiem may be primed for a Grand Slam win. The 24-year-old has been making a habit of getting to the business end of tournaments during 2018:

Thiem is building toward a Grand Slam title, but getting it at the expense of the French Open's dominant force is likely to prove just out of his reach.