Rob Gronkowski Trade Rumors Reportedly Have 'Zero Truth'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Don't worry, New England Patriots fans: Rob Gronkowski isn't going anywhere.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran, there is "zero truth" to rumors that Gronkowski could be traded on Friday.

Similarly, Benjamin Allbright of AM1340 spoke to a source who said there was "no truth" to the buzz that surfaced on social media.

Rob's brother, Chris, also chimed in with some thoughts:

Gronkowski, who contemplated retirement following the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, reported to mandatory minicamp earlier this week.

Following Tuesday's practice, Gronkowski told reporters he's "trying" to get a new contract, according to the Boston Globe's Rachel G. Bowers and Ben Volin.

He also replied, "Who wouldn't?" when asked if he wanted a new deal before the start of the 2018 season.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Gronkowski finished last season with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.