One Player Each MLB Team Should Buy Low on in Trade Season

0 of 30

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Sometimes you have to aim low to get high.

With that, we're going to pinpoint a buy-low candidate for each of Major League Baseball's 30 teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

For buyers, these are major leaguers who could get hot in the stretch run and/or turn into productive players in the long run. For sellers, these are prospects or fringe major leaguers who are either undervalued or who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Be warned that some players make sense for more than just one team.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Records and statistics accurate through play Sunday.