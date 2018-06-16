Shayna Baszler Retains NXT Women's Title vs Nikki Cross at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In her first pay-per-view title defense since winning the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Shayna Baszler beat Nikki Cross at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on Saturday.

Cross dished out and absorbed plenty of punishment throughout the match, but she ultimately passed out in Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch:

As she was fading, Cross had a smile on her face, as she appeared to enjoy the pain Baszler inflicted on her from start to finish.

The rivalry between Baszler and Cross began recently when the latter attempted to help Dakota Kai.

Baszler had bullied Kai for several weeks, and it was clear that the happy-go-lucky Kiwi was intimidated by the former UFC star's antics.

In her unique way, Cross told Kai that she had to stand up for herself and stop showing fear to have a chance against Baszler.

Although Kai fell short in a title match against Baszler despite a valiant effort, Cross was able to get some retribution on Kai's behalf.

Cross challenged Baszler to a title match with Kai as the referee, and after hitting Baszler with The Purge, the former Sanity member "pinned" Baszler and held up the title.

The match didn't officially count, but it was clear that Cross had gotten inside Baszler's head, which is precisely what Baszler managed to do to Kai previously.

Since losing in the Mae Young Classic finals to Kairi Sane, Baszler has forged a path of destruction across NXT.

It started with Ember Moon, as Baszler lost to her in fluky fashion at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia before making her pass out in the Kirifuda Clutch at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

Nobody stepped up as a top contender to Baszler's throne immediately after New Orleans, but Cross eventually pushed her way into the title picture and emerged as the biggest threat in the women's division.

There were some questions regarding what would become of Cross after she was not part of Sanity's call-up to the main roster.

She was kept in NXT rather than moved to SmackDown Live, and it appears that decision was made with an eye toward giving Baszler a credible opponent to go up against.

The Scottish Superstar may seem wild on the surface, but she is a quality in-ring worker who has put on strong matches with some of the best women to ever go through NXT, including Asuka.

Cross succeeded in pushing Baszler to the limit, but with The Queen of Spades coming out on top, it will likely soon be time for another woman to try her luck against Baszler.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).