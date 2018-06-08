Report: 'Everybody Wants the Sixers Job' After Bryan Colangelo Resignation

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The vacant Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations job is reportedly a coveted position.

As Jenna West of Sports Illustrated shared, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter and said as much.

"What I heard around the league today were a lot of very good general managers in a lot of very good jobs [were] kind of looking at their contracts and hitting their agents going, 'Is there a way I could get out to get involved in that?'" Wojnarowski said. "Everybody wants the Sixers job."

This comes after the 76ers announced Bryan Colangelo resigned as president of basketball operations following an investigation into the use of burner Twitter accounts. Head coach Brett Brown will take over in an interim role.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported the law firm the 76ers hired to conduct the investigation connected the accounts to Colangelo's wife, who then admitted to creating and using them.

Colangelo denied knowledge of his wife operating the accounts in a statement he released Thursday, via Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. However, Wojnarowski said in his SportsCenter appearance that most people "inside or outside of the Sixers organization" believe Colangelo was at least aware of the accounts.

This story first came to light when Ben Detrick of The Ringer published an extensive investigation into five Twitter accounts connected to Colangelo that were used to criticize players, coaches and his predecessor, Sam Hinkie.

Notable players such as Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor were scorned by the Twitter accounts, and one even said a failed physical from Okafor nullified a trade.

Despite the headlines the Colangelo story made, Philadelphia is still in an ideal position to compete in the Eastern Conference and an enticing landing spot for general managers. The team was 52-30 and reached the second round of the playoffs this past season and features building blocks in Embiid and Ben Simmons to go with talented role players.

With this competitive window now wide open following years of accumulating assets and acquiring young talent, the Sixers could also seize the opportunity to make a serious run at marquee free agents this offseason such as LeBron James.

Considering the talent in place and the bright future ahead, it is no surprise so many want to take over for the departed Colangelo.