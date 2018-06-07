Alex Ovechkin Wins 2018 Conn Smythe Trophy After Capitals Win 1st Stanley Cup

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has collected a number of individual accolades over the years, and he added one Thursday night that previously eluded him over his impressive career.

Ovechkin earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player for his team during the Stanley Cup playoffs after Washington's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights earned the franchise its first title.

Ovechkin scored Washington's second goal in Game 5, bringing his total to a team-high 15 in the postseason. He also registered 12 assists, with his 27 points the second-best playoff total behind teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov.

After numerous playoff trips ended in heartbreak, many wondered if the 11-time All-Star would continue to be snakebitten. His reaction immediately after the win illustrated how much finally capturing the Stanley Cup meant to the 32-year-old:

Many fans on social media were similarly happy to see Ovechkin reach the top of the NHL mountain:

Both Kuznetsov and Braden Holtby made strong Conn Smythe cases. Kuznetsov had 12 goals and 20 assists to set the pace with 32 points, while Holtby boasted a 2.17 goals-against average. He helped limit the Golden Knights to six goals over the final three games of the Stanley Cup Final, which was more than enough given how potent Washington's attack was.

But Ovechkin was always going to be the Conn Smythe winner in the event the Capitals ended their Stanley Cup drought. He's not only the Capitals' best player but also their on-ice leader as the team captain.

If anything, it's a testament to Washington's depth Ovechkin didn't need to single-handedly carry the team to the Stanley Cup.

Far too often, the Capitals put too much on his shoulders, which was a big reason for their early exits. This time around, they had the support necessary to finish the job.

Ovechkin is unquestionably headed to the Hall of Fame, and that wouldn't have changed if the Capitals lost this series to the Golden Knights. Now, he doesn't have to carry the burden of being the best player never to win a title.