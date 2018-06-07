Houston Man Has Stood Outside Texans' Stadium for 2 Weeks Asking for Tryout

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

If at first you don't succeed, try again. If at second you don't succeed, wait outside and scream at them until you get another chance.

That's apparently the employment strategy of 30-year-old Sean Mock, a former Lamar University linebacker who has camped outside the Houston Texans' stadium for two weeks asking for a tryout.

"You can't ever give up on your dreams," Mock said, per Melissa Correa of KHOU. "Do what you love. That's what I want. That's what I love. That's what I admire. That's what I dream of. That's my goal. That's my everything. You know?"

Per Correa: "The Texans, which do allow people to try out for the team year-round, confirmed people can tryout by invitation only."

Mock played football at Forest Brook High School in Houston as a defensive end and linebacker. He then enrolled at Lamar University and most recently played for the semi-pro Galveston County Monarchs.



Mock said he stopped playing football at Lamar due to the birth of his daughter.

"They might be bigger. They might be stronger. But I'm going to outwork you," said the 6'1", 230-pounder.