WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 6

A week after being embarrassed and surprised by SAnitY's Nikki Cross, a furious Shayna Baszler kicked off the week's show and attempted to send a message to the unpredictable member of the NXT women's division.

Her promo was cut off by Cross, who showed no intimidation as she took to the squared circle, coming face, to face with the NXT women's champion.

Baszler was unimpressed with last week's antics and threatened to put Cross to sleep if she tried a stunt like that again. Cross dared Baszler to try and even got her to flinch, leading to The Queen of Spades dropping the title.

A brawl between the two broke out and a hard right hand from Baszler stunned Cross. The Scot was fazed momentarily, though, and drove Baszler to the back.

Grade

C

Analysis

Baszler was not good here, at least from a promo standpoint. She stuttered and stammered, repeating the same line before getting to the point. It was not fantastic, by any means and suggested that despite every improvement and incredible in-ring presence, she is by no means a polished product.

Cross is popular and has long deserved this spotlight but it would be nice if her ascension to the title picture was accompanied with a story that was not half-assed.

This was an average segment that did one constructive thing: create the impression that Baszler may actually be intimidated by the so-called Twisted Sister of NXT.