WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 6June 7, 2018
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 6
A wild, chaotic hour of television awaited fans of the NXT brand Wednesday night on the WWE Network.
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano brawled all over the arena, leading to bloodshed and screams of pain. The Undisputed Era seized control of their rivalry with Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne ahead of the TakeOver: Chicago II extravaganza and Nikki Cross sent a message loudly and clearly to NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler.
Sprinkle in some TM-61 and the culmination of the rivalry between Kairi Sane and Lacey Evans and you have an explosive broadcast that created considerable excitement and anticipation for the June 16 spectacular.
Shayna Baszler Kicks off the Show
A week after being embarrassed and surprised by SAnitY's Nikki Cross, a furious Shayna Baszler kicked off the week's show and attempted to send a message to the unpredictable member of the NXT women's division.
Her promo was cut off by Cross, who showed no intimidation as she took to the squared circle, coming face, to face with the NXT women's champion.
Baszler was unimpressed with last week's antics and threatened to put Cross to sleep if she tried a stunt like that again. Cross dared Baszler to try and even got her to flinch, leading to The Queen of Spades dropping the title.
A brawl between the two broke out and a hard right hand from Baszler stunned Cross. The Scot was fazed momentarily, though, and drove Baszler to the back.
Grade
C
Analysis
Baszler was not good here, at least from a promo standpoint. She stuttered and stammered, repeating the same line before getting to the point. It was not fantastic, by any means and suggested that despite every improvement and incredible in-ring presence, she is by no means a polished product.
Cross is popular and has long deserved this spotlight but it would be nice if her ascension to the title picture was accompanied with a story that was not half-assed.
This was an average segment that did one constructive thing: create the impression that Baszler may actually be intimidated by the so-called Twisted Sister of NXT.
TM-61 in Action
Aussies Nick Miller and Shane Thorne returned to action this week. After defeating Heavy Machinery and The Street Profits, they battled the unknown duo of Mike Hughley and Robbie Grand.
The match was one-sided and concluded with Thorne delivering a nasty forearm to the back of the neck for the win.
After the match, the duo rechristened themselves The Mighty and suggested they will be challenging either Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan or The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships after TakeOver: Chicago II.
Result
TM-61 defeated Hughley and Grand
Grade
C
Analysis
Thorne and Miller desperately needed a new name but this was a rather uninspired squash match that did nothing to make fans want to see them challenge for the tag team titles anytime soon.
The duo may be immensely talented but they have been so woefully hampered by injury and poor creative that they are a team wrestling matches without much in the way of crowd support or reason to care.
Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong
As he and partner Oney Lorcan prepare to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Danny Burch battled one-quarter of The Undisputed Era, and one-half of the title-toting tandem, Roderick Strong in singles competition.
Burch started off strong but it was only a matter of time before Strong seized control, working over the veteran competitor. He worked the abdominal stretch, targeting the midsection and core of his opponent. A big headbutt by Burch bought him some time and created separation between the two.
Late in the match, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole attempted to get involved late in the match but Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan hit the ring to make the save. As the four competitors brawled inside, Burch trapped Strong in the cross face.
A last-gasp attempt by Cole to interfere paid dividends as Strong delivered a backbreaker and scored the win.
After the match, Dunne attempted to gain a measure of revenge on Strong for the betrayal that occurred in New Orleans but the numbers game proved too much. Undisputed Era stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Strong defeated Burch
Grade
B
Analysis
Burch was made to look like a competitor on the level of Strong, coming extremely close to tapping him out to the cross face. As has been the case throughout their existence, Undisputed Era relied on outside interference and the result has been favorable for them.
Dunne getting his hands on Strong drew a sizable pop and suggests fans are excited about the prospects of a match between the two, and rightfully so.
Considering how Burch and Lorcan have been presented as enhancement talent for so long, they have done a phenomenal job of seizing an opportunity and thriving against the top stars on the roster. Their match against Strong and O'Reilly very well could steal the show in Chicago.
Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans
Kairi Sane and Lacey Evans wrote the latest chapter in the rivalry Wednesday as they battled in a rematch of their previous bout, which was won in surprising fashion by Evans. NXT's resident lady had "Kairi" written on her right fist, teasing her Women's Right knockout punch.
A motivated Sane dominated the opening moments but Evans seized control with a springboard elbow drop. Using her size and strength advantage, she grounded The Pirate Princess, overwhelming her and gaining in her own confidence with every passing second.
Her own arrogance led her to cover a prone Sane and do pushups on her fallen body. Wasting too much time, she scaled the ropes and leaped off with a moonsault that missed the 2017 Mae Young Classic winner.
Sane answered, delivering three straight Interceptor spears to Evans. The sliding forearm gave way to a leaping forearm that earned her a two count. The armbar followed but Evans nearly scored an upset with a rollup.
Sane delivered an Alabama Slam and finished her rival with the In-Sane Elbow for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Sane defeated Evans
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a competitive match that showcased the considerable improvements Evans has made in recent months, told the story of the rivalry and finally earned Sane a high-profile victory.
The Mae Young Classic winner has struggled since last September, not really experiencing the success in NXT most pegged her for.
Nonetheless, she now appears to be riding that upward momentum she has desperately needed. Perhaps, and hopefully, to the NXT Women's Championship picture after TakeOver on June 16.
If Evans continues to work and improve the way she has to this point, she will be entering that picture sooner than later.
Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa Brawl to Close out the Show
Tommaso Ciampa was greeted by a reaction far more mixed than one would have expected before a chorus of boos drowned both sides of the aisle out.
Chants of "you tapped out" sparked an anger in Ciampa, who claimed fans gave up on him before he did the same in return.
Ciampa blamed Gargano of his typical selfishness and claimed Johnny Wrestling has apparently become Johnny Badass. Ciampa blamed his former tag team partner for the misfortune that befell Candice LeRae, citing the fact that Gargano attacked him first.
The Blackheart of NXT vowed that he will break Gargano in Chicago and end the fairy tale.
Gargano hit the ring, breaking free from the referees and taking the fight to his former tag team partner. Johnny Wrestling beat Ciampa down but a momentary distraction from security allowed the heel to attack him from behind and apply his own finisher to him.
A seething Ciampa rolled out of the ring and stood tall, the first hint of a smile on his faith, proud of his actions.
Gargano returned the favor, sending Ciampa into the stage drawing blood from him. Gargano applied his finisher to close out the broadcast.
Grade
A
Analysis
If you did not know wrestling is a work, you would believe Gargano and Ciampa hate each other.
That is as strong a compliment as you can give two performers in today's wrestling world and a testament to the men and women involved in the layout and execution of the feud.
This was another superb brawl that was intense, realistic and drew blood to really hammer home the