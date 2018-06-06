Delaware Had over $300,000 in Bets on 1st Day of Legal Sports Gambling

John Locher/Associated Press

Casinos in Delaware accepted more than $300,000 on the first day of legal sports betting in the state.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the Delaware state lottery confirmed a total of $322,135 was wagered at Dover Downs, Delaware Park and Harrington Raceway & Casino on Tuesday.

After the Supreme Court declared the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was unconstitutional last month, Delaware moved quickly to put its sports betting operations in place. New Jersey is expected to follow suit in short order.

