CM Punk Says He's Not 'All In' After Winning Trial vs. WWE Doctor

In his first comments after winning his trial against WWE doctor Chris Amann on Tuesday, CM Punk suggested that he will not be part of the upcoming "All In" wrestling event.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Wrestlezone's Nick Hausman, Punk said, "I'm not," when asked if he was "all in."

All In is an event co-promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, and it will take place at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, outside of Chicago on Sept. 1.

Punk was the defendant in a defamation lawsuit stemming from a podcast interview he did with friend and independent wrestler Colt Cabana in 2014 after he left WWE.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the fact that Amann struggled to prove any monetary loss stemming from the podcast contributed to Punk's win.

Since his departure from WWE, Punk has immersed himself in the world of MMA.

He made his UFC debut in a losing effort against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, and his second fight is scheduled for Saturday, as he will face Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago.

With All In being held in the Chicago area, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the Straight Edge Superstar being part of the event.

Also, Punk is signing at the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago just one day before the show.

All In is already receiving a ton of hype because of the fact that it sold out a 10,000-seat arena in mere minutes, but if Cody and the Young Bucks can somehow find a way to get Punk involved, it will generate buzz throughout the wrestling world that even WWE won't be able to ignore.

