Reuben Foster Sentenced to Probation, Community Service for Weapons Charge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster says her client initially lied to authorities when she accused the linebacker of hitting her leading to domestic violence charges. Attorney Stephanie Rickard issued a statement on behalf of Elissa Ennis on Wednesday that says her client can prove the injuries that led to the charges were not caused by Foster. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been sentenced to probation and community service as part of his sentencing for a misdemeanor weapons charge. 

Per The Athletic's David Lombardi, Foster received two years of probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines after pleading no contest.  

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL is still determining whether or not Foster will receive a multi-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. 

Foster was arrested in California in February and charged with suspicion of domestic violence, making criminal threats and possession of an assault weapon. 

Last month, a California judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to continue with domestic violence charges against Foster and his possession of an assault weapon charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Foster returned to the 49ers the day after the judge's ruling. 

After being drafted 31st overall by San Francisco in 2017, Foster recorded 72 total tackles in 10 games as a rookie. 

