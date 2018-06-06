WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Baron Corbin, Money in the Bank and More

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE rumor mill is heating up ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, with reports circulating regarding a top Raw Superstar, another in the midst of a character change and news on who fans can expect to emerge from the June 17 pay-per-view with the briefcase in hand.

As the extravaganza draws near, find out who's at the forefront of recent reports, whether you should sell the news and what it means for those involved.

Baron Corbin's New Role Leading to a Marquee Matchup?

Despite all outward appearances at this point, the likelihood of a match between "Constable" Corbin and Raw general manager Kurt Angle is low, according to WrestleVotes.

WWE Creative completely abandoned Corbin's Lone Wolf character on Monday to align him with Stephanie McMahon as the commissioner's watchdog of sorts. His first appearance as opposition to Angle came on the June 4 episode of Raw, where he also adopted the horrifically bad Constable Corbin moniker.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Angle's will to compete far outweighs his body's ability to, and it has shown in the few instances in which he has taken to the squared circle for an actual match.

Putting him in the ring with Corbin, a physical and smashmouth wrestler, would not only be an awkward match and one that would hardly benefit the younger competitor, it would likely expose Angle's limitations at this point.

Give Corbin an opponent that is representative of Angle, maybe a Jason Jordan, as hinted at by WrestleVotes, and let them tear it up rather than leaning on someone who really should be saved for special occasions.

Seth Rollins' Finisher Renamed Again

Seth Rollins' finisher has a new name, according to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

"WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is now calling his stomp finisher The Stomp. The move was most recently called Blackout, but he's also called it the Curb Stomp and Peace of Mind."

Rollins reintroduced the move earlier this year after nearly two years of utilizing Triple H's Pedigree.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Can all parties involved please select a name for the move and stick with it? The Stomp is something Ronnie Garvin would have used in the 1980s. The Peace of Mind does not fit his current character, and The Curb Stomp is understandably untoward.

Considering Rollins' use of the Burn It Down catchphrase, maybe something like The Firestarter would be apropos?

Anything is better than The Stomp, whatever else WWE management comes up with or the continued rotation of names.

Early Money in the Bank Outlook

WrestleVotes continued to pump out reports, including one about Money in the Bank and who fans should expect to see leave with the coveted briefcases:

If accurate, the SmackDown brand would see either The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev or a member of The New Day leave with a guaranteed WWE Championship opportunity. Raw's options on the female side include Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon and Sasha Banks.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. It can be argued that SmackDown could use both briefcases to help legitimize its roster. With that said, The Miz or Samoa Joe walking away from the June 17 pay-per-view event with a championship opportunity to taunt popular babyfaces like AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan with would make for some engaging television.

Bliss is unlikely to win on the women's side, if only because she has so long been associated with the Raw title that she could use a shift in focus or more character development. Banks, ditto.

Moon is the most interesting potential winner, but the likelihood of her cashing in on someone like Ronda Rousey makes little sense, which brings us to Natalya, who could use her friendship with the renowned UFC fighter to get close and strike when least expected.