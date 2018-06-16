World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Saturday

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

France and Argentina both get their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns under way on Saturday with four matches scheduled for the third day of action in Russia.

Les Bleus face Australia in Group C and Argentina meet Iceland in Group D.

Both boast exceptional squads but are prone to inconsistency, so they will be keen to make winning starts in convincing fashion.

Elsewhere, Denmark play Peru and Croatia are up against Nigeria in two fixtures that boast intriguing clashes in style and could be tight.

Here is the full schedule for the day, along with viewing details:

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Live streaming available via the BBC Sport website, ITV Hub and Fox Sports Go.

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad are something of an enigma. They boast one of the most potent attacking units in the tournament, but they are lacking defensively.

Lionel Messi is the main man, and he is backed up by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Angel Di Maria.

As a result, their World Cup matches may entertain in much the same way as Liverpool's did in the Premier League last season, with plenty of goals at both ends.

Iceland proved at UEFA Euro 2016 that they are not to be underestimated, and Argentina will not want to concede first against a side who know how to shut games down.

Aside from defending champions Germany, France arguably have the best squad at the tournament.

They have strength in depth all over the pitch and should have no trouble brushing aside Australia, ranked No. 36 in the world.

While the Socceroos are unlikely to come away from Saturday's clash with any points, 38-year-old Tim Cahill could have the chance to join Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose as the only players ever to score in four World Cups.

Peru and Denmark are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, in the world by FIFA, so their clash at the Mordovia Arena should be a tight one.

It could come down to individual brilliance to make the difference, and Christian Eriksen and Paolo Guerrero will be looked towards to make the telling contribution.

Croatia are the clear favourites to beat Nigeria as they boast one of the finest midfield units in the tournament.

Luka Modric could control a game by himself, but with the help of Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic, he is part of a side that could pass Nigeria off the park if the Africans give them the opportunity.

However, the Super Eagles have their own central stars in the shape of Mikel John Obi, Ogenyi Onazi and Wilfred Ndidi, who have the capability to throw Croatia off balance if they start fast and aggressively.