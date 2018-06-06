Pat Shurmur Expects Odell Beckham Jr. to Be Among Best WRs in Return from Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur placed lofty expectations on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when asked about the three-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday.

According to Eric Barrow of the Daily News, Shurmur spoke at a Giants town hall event and said: "We expect him to be one of the best receivers in the game. One thing I know about OBJ—this young man loves to play football, and he loves being a Giant."

Beckham missed all but four games last season due to a fractured ankle.

The 25-year-old appears to be recovering well from ankle surgery, as he has taken part in voluntary OTA practices and drills.

Because of his contract situation, the 2018 season is a big year for OBJ. Unless the Giants sign him to an extension, Beckham can become a free agent next offseason, and he will command a huge salary if he performs well and avoids injury.

When healthy, Beckham has consistently been among the NFL's elite receivers since entering the league as a first-round pick out of LSU in 2014. In each of his first three seasons, he finished with at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished with just 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season, but he was on pace to hit most of his usual benchmarks.

The Giants will have a different offense in 2018 with Shurmur at the helm, and they figure to have more balance after selecting Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

With less pressure on Beckham and quarterback Eli Manning to carry the offense, there could be more big-play opportunities, which is where OBJ truly shines.