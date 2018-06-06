Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA offseason could see some major shakeups throughout the league. There are big names on the free-agent market (LeBron James, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan), the looming Kawhi Leonard situation in San Antonio and possible trades involving oft-rumored names like C.J. McCollum.

One of the toughest teams to get a read on is the Toronto Raptors, who secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference behind an All-Star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and a slew of impressive young talent. But they are in transition after being swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second year in a row and firing head coach Dwane Casey.

There's speculation that team president Masai Ujiri could finally be ready to make sweeping changes. On Tuesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that no one on Toronto's roster is considered untouchable in trade talks. This means that even Lowry and DeRozan could be moved in the right deal.

Trading either one of the star guards could be tricky. Both are owed big money. Lowry is set to make $64.3 million over the next two seasons, while DeRozan is on the books for $83.2 million over the next three. Both are likely too expensive to fetch the kind of return in picks and prospects that could kick-start a from-the-bottom rebuild. Any deal involving either one would be more of a retooling, in which Ujiri would simply move pieces around and try to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

With that said, there are a few teams that make sense as destinations for the Toronto guards.