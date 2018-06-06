2019 MLB Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Top 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

While we're still in the process of digesting the 2018 MLB draft, it's never too early to look ahead to next year's crop of incoming talent.

A mock draft this early in the process is meant more to give an idea of where prospects current stand than anything else, as the draft order will inevitably change a good deal between now and the end of the MLB season.

So take this for what it is: An extremely early look ahead at some of the best talent the 2019 draft has to offer:

2019 MLB Mock Draft (Order Based on MLB Standings on 6/5)

1. Baltimore Orioles: Logan Davidson, SS, Clemson

2. Chicago White Sox: Matthew Thompson, RHP, Cypress Ranch (Tex.) HS

3. Miami Marlins: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage (Tex.) HS

4. Cincinnati Reds: Tyler Dyson, RHP, Florida

5. Kansas City Royals: Drew Mendoza, 3B, Florida State

6. Texas Rangers: Hunter Barco, LHP, The Boiles (Fla.)

7. Toronto Blue Jays: C.J. Abrams, SS, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

8. San Diego Padres: Brennan Malone, RHP, Porter Ridge (N.C.) HS

9. Minnesota Twins: Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty (Fla.) HS

10. New York Mets: Nick Quintana, SS, Arizona

11. Detroit Tigers: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky

12. Tampa Bay Rays: Rece Hinds, SS, Niceville Senior (Fla.) HS

13. Los Angeles Dodgers: Nick Lodolo, LHP, TCU

14. San Francisco Giants: Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Tech

15. Pittsburgh Pirates: Matt Wallner, RF, Southern Mississippi

16. Colorado Rockies: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor

17. Oakland Athletics: Jerrion Ealy, OF, Jackson Prep (Miss.) HS

18. Cleveland Indians: Zach Watson, OF, LSU

19. Arizona Diamondbacks: D.J. Jefferson, RHP, Desert Oasis (Nev.) HS

20. Los Angeles Angels: Tyler Baum, RHP, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia Phillies: Logan Britt, OF, All Saints Episcopal (Tex.) HS

22. St. Louis Cardinals: Adam Laskey, LHP, Duke

23. Washington Nationals: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU

24. Atlanta Braves: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

25. Chicago Cubs: Quinn Priester, RHP, Cary Grove (Ill.) HS

26. Houston Astros: Bryson Stott, 3B, UNLV

27. Milwaukee Brewers: Wesley Scott, RHP, Woodcrest Christian (Calif.) HS

28. Seattle Mariners: Braden Shewmake, 2B, Texas A&M

29. New York Yankees: Brady McConnell, SS, Florida

30. Boston Red Sox: Jeff Belge, LHP, St. John's

Notable Prospects

Logan Davidson, SS, Clemson

A strong commitment to Clemson led Davidson to slip to the 30th round of the 2016 draft, and he's now poised to enter his junior campaign as one of the top college players in the 2019 draft class.

He's been extremely productive from the moment he stepped foot onto campus:

2017: 293 PA, .286/.388/.473, 9 2B, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 10 SB

293 PA, .286/.388/.473, 9 2B, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 10 SB 2018: 282 PA, .298/.411/.562, 17 2B, 15 HR, 45 RBI, 10 SB

There's plenty of power in his 6'3" frame and his smooth actions at shortstop should allow him to stick at the position. If he can continue has developmental track offensively, he'll have a real shot at going No. 1 overall next spring.

Matthew Thompson, RHP, Cypress Ranch (Tex.) HS

Prep Baseball Report wrote: "Thompson, a highly athletic 6-foot-3 Texas A&M recruit, has cemented himself as the premier pitching prospect in the Prep Baseball Report coverage area after his performances at USA Baseball’s NTDP and Area Code Games this summer."

With plus athleticism, smooth mechanics and an extremely projectable frame, his upside is obvious.

A strong showing on the summer showcase circuit could put him in the conversation to be the first high school right-hander to ever go No. 1 overall.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage (Tex.) HS

Witt Jr. is the son of 16-year MLB veteran Bobby Witt—who won 142 games while spending the bulk of his career with the Texas Rangers.

The early reviews on the prep shortstop have been glowing, as Baseball Factor executive vice president Steve Bernhardt told Bill Mitchell of Baseball America:

"There are some guys that are that true old-school baseball player that can’t get enough of it. Whether that’s from growing up around (the game) and it’s been instilled by his father, or whether that’s just the way he’s wired, in my time around him he just loves to play the game. He likes to compete, he likes to put the uniform on and go out and be challenged by good competition, and in most cases succeed and show that he’s either the best or one of the very best on the field that day."

Mitchell went on to write: "He’s a potential five-tool player, with at least his speed, arm and raw power grading as plus tools."

That checks all the boxes of a high school player who will squarely in the conversation to go at the top of the draft.

Tyler Dyson, RHP, Florida

After pitching primarily out of the bullpen as a freshman (24 G, 2 SV, 3.23 ERA, 10.9 K/9), Dyson joined the Gators rotation this spring.

Now, with Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar both moving on to the pros, he'll have a chance to be a headlining member of the weekend rotation next season.

With a strong 6'2, 230-pound frame, a fastball that touches 97 and a wipeout slider, he has all the tools to be a frontline starter with improved command.

"He’s got the stuff, he’s got the frame, the size, the durability. He’s athletic," Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan told Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel. "He’s got a bit of a mean streak to him, but he’s a great teammate. He’s got all the qualities that you look for."

He'll be one to watch in the Cape Cod League this summer.

Drew Mendoza, 3B, Florida State

Mendoza was the No. 36 prospect in the 2016 draft, according to MLB.com's Prospect Watch.

Signability concerns caused him to slip to the 36th round and he honored his commitment to Florida State where he's quickly emerged as one of the biggest bats in the NCAA ranks.

After hitting 10 home runs in 187 plate appearances while serving in a part-time role as a freshman, he hit .308/.433/.486 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBI this spring.

He's a standout defender at third base, and while he's more hit than power at this point, there's plenty of raw power for him to grow into going forward.

An uptick in his over-the-fence power could be enough to push him into the top-10 conversation.

All stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, unless otherwise noted.