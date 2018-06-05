DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Dallas Potentially Interested in Signing Star C

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are one potential destination for free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (h/t Def Pen Sports' Rob Lopez).

The team's interest will reportedly be based on what happens in the NBA draft.

Wojnarowski also explained that the New Orleans Pelicans will attempt to re-sign Cousins but only on a short-term deal (h/t Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge).

The 27-year-old is coming off a ruptured Achilles that limited his 2017-18 season to just 48 games. Still, he remained effective when on the court, averaging 25.2 points per game while setting career highs with 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance before getting injured.

Meanwhile, he also seemed to hint at his free-agent plans when he liked a contract on Instagram saying he will go to "whoever paying the most."

The Mavericks could certainly use a lot of help after finishing 24-58 last season, and Cousins would likely immediately become their go-to option offensively if he signs with the team.

However, it makes sense to wait on the draft based on the plethora of frontcourt options in this class.

Dallas has the No. 5 pick, which means it could certainly end up with one of Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. or Mohamed Bamba.