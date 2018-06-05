WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Last week's 205 Live featured a stellar main event performance from Buddy Murphy, but when the dust was settled, Cedric Alexander was still the cruiserweight champion.

WWE's Best Kept Secret was back in action this week in a match against Mustafa Ali for a potential title shot in the future.

The show also featured Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado going up against The Brian Kendrick in an attempt to get revenge after the luchador stable lost a tag match last week thanks to interference from Drew Gulak.

Kendrick and Jack Gallagher have been feuding with Lucha House Party for several weeks, and it appears the separate storyline involving Kalisto and Drew Gulak has been combined to make for one big rivalry.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.