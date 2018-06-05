WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 5June 6, 2018
Last week's 205 Live featured a stellar main event performance from Buddy Murphy, but when the dust was settled, Cedric Alexander was still the cruiserweight champion.
WWE's Best Kept Secret was back in action this week in a match against Mustafa Ali for a potential title shot in the future.
The show also featured Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado going up against The Brian Kendrick in an attempt to get revenge after the luchador stable lost a tag match last week thanks to interference from Drew Gulak.
Kendrick and Jack Gallagher have been feuding with Lucha House Party for several weeks, and it appears the separate storyline involving Kalisto and Drew Gulak has been combined to make for one big rivalry.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
- Gulak accompanied Kendrick to the ring, but Gallagher was nowhere to be seen.
- He had an entire pamphlet about his hate for lucha wrestling. WWE needs to put the whole thing on its website so we can all read it.
- As usual, Gulak was great on commentary.
Kendrick's aggressiveness was on full display after the bell, but it didn't take long for Dorado to turn the tables and send him out of the ring.
The Wizard of Odd allowed Kalisto and Gran Metalik to get inside his head with their noisemakers and Dorado took advantage by driving him into the barricade.
Kendrick regained the upper hand and mocked the group for using the toys. He slowed the pace down so he could inflict damage and ground the high-flyer.
Dorado eventually rebounded and began taking it to Kendrick with his signature brand of offense, but a distraction from Gulak stalled his momentum.
Unfortunately for Kendrick, Dorado had enough left in him to hit the Golden Rewind for the win. Gulak took out his anger on all three members of Lucha House Party after the match.
The contest had a few highlights, but it wasn't memorable in any way. This feud needs to have its payoff soon so everyone can move on to something else.
Grade: B-
TJP vs. Ryan King
- This is an interesting direction for TJP to take. He is not wrong when he complains, but he does it in a way that allows him to still be a heel.
- While there was some good storyline progress in this match, it did nothing to excite the crowd.
- Lio Rush had a video package air after the match was over. His gimmick appears to be that of a cocky, young upstart.
TJP was given another match against a jobber this week by the name of Ryan King. The former cruiserweight champion took him down quickly before grabbing a mic to taunt him.
He kept delivering signature moves while continuing to talk trash about both his opponent and Drake Maverick. He even threatened to leave 205 Live for Raw, SmackDown or NXT.
Once he aired all of his grievances, TJP finished off King with a modified cloverleaf submission. The crowd was not pleased with how things turned out.
Grade: D
Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali
- Murphy seems to have developed a friendly relationship with Tony Nese. They would be a dominant tag team in the cruiserweight division if WWE ever introduces tag titles for 205 Live.
- Both men were given a chance to give a backstage promo before the match.
- The X-Factor on the apron from Ali was a thing of beauty.
- Murphy might be one of the most creative Superstars on the roster. He does something new in every match.
Ali and Murphy didn't start with a basic exchange of holds like most matches. They went right at each other with stiff strikes to wake the crowd up.
Murphy was the first one to take control, so he slowed the pace down to his liking. He worked over the midsection of Ali with various power moves and holds to wear him down.
An inverted hurricanrana helped Ali create some breathing room. Murphy landed right on top of his head, but he took the bump like a champ and kept going.
As expected, both men left everything in the ring. Ali and Murphy have both build followings by delivering showstopping performances, and they lived up to those reputations in this bout.
Chants of "This is awesome" filled the arena as Ali hit a devastating tornado DDT from the top rope all the way down to the floor. As he prepared to finish off his opponent with the 054, Hideo Itami attacked him out of nowhere to cause a disqualification.
He didn't stop there. He also took out Murphy with a running dropkick to show everyone he wasn't just going after babyfaces. The show ended with Itami standing tall as several officials tried to help his victims.
Grade: A-
