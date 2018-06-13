WWE SmackDown Results: Styles vs. Nakamura Has Run Its Course and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The promise of any WWE go-home show is growing excitement for the coming big event. WWE Money in the Bank 2018 did not need huge hype due to the importance of several matches on the card, but there was still expectation that the June 12 edition of WWE SmackDown would raise anticipation.

Unfortunately, the show felt more like it was poking holes in the card, revealing the faults in multiple big contests while potentially giving away who will walk out victorious on Sunday. Despite some strong matches on the night, few moments stood out.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura's feud reached its final moments in noticeable silence, overshadowed by the women's division where Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch emerged most clearly as Money in the Bank front-runners.

Asuka made Carmella tap out at the wrong time, potentially sealing her fate on Sunday. However, Samoa Joe left the door open for a Money in the Bank victory, while Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin gave a nice preview for what could be a fun feud for the future.

This show showcased what could be in store for Sunday, creating some notable but ultimately disappointing takeaways right before Money in the Bank.