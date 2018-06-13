WWE SmackDown Results: Styles vs. Nakamura Has Run Its Course and Top Takeaways

WWE SmackDown Results: Styles vs. Nakamura Has Run Its Course and Top TakeawaysJune 13, 2018
The promise of any WWE go-home show is growing excitement for the coming big event. WWE Money in the Bank 2018 did not need huge hype due to the importance of several matches on the card, but there was still expectation that the June 12 edition of WWE SmackDown would raise anticipation.
Unfortunately, the show felt more like it was poking holes in the card, revealing the faults in multiple big contests while potentially giving away who will walk out victorious on Sunday. Despite some strong matches on the night, few moments stood out.
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura's feud reached its final moments in noticeable silence, overshadowed by the women's division where Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch emerged most clearly as Money in the Bank front-runners.
Asuka made Carmella tap out at the wrong time, potentially sealing her fate on Sunday. However, Samoa Joe left the door open for a Money in the Bank victory, while Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin gave a nice preview for what could be a fun feud for the future.
This show showcased what could be in store for Sunday, creating some notable but ultimately disappointing takeaways right before Money in the Bank.
Styles vs. Nakamura Has Run Out of Steam Just Before the Final Match
The main event of Money in the Bank is not clear despite the show being heavily built as a major event.
One contest that should be in consideration is the only match with a world championship on the line, as AJ Styles faces Shinsuke Nakamura possibly for the last time.
That said, SmackDown has not built its main-event feud like a true main event. The WWE champion and his challenger have spent the past few weeks hurling insults at each other backstage, leaving other feuds to take center stage. None of the booking sells the finality of this rivalry.
WWE is clearly shifting the storytelling to give other divisions more spotlight, but it is telling that the go-home show for Money in the Bank ended with a 10-woman tag team match that mashed together all SmackDown's female title contenders.
Despite The Phenomenal One's popularity and The Artist's success in finding this new persona, the two are not relied on like Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman on Raw. The women of SmackDown are not just getting opportunities, they are taking them because the stories they are telling are more interesting.
Unless Styles and Nakamura manage to do something truly special in their Last Man Standing match, this should be the last time they fight for a while. The WWE Championship is falling too far into the background despite the talent involved.
Only Charlotte and Becky Lynch Have Been Built as Viable Contenders for Briefcase
Every year, there are clear favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but most of the competitors at least come off as threats. However, the booking on SmackDown has done no favors for Naomi or Lana, who come off as the extras in a stacked contest.
Raw's line-up is impressive, with all four women having an interesting story to tell. Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks are former champions who are always in contention. Ember Moon is an up-and-comer who has been unstoppable so far. Natalya has a connection to Ronda Rousey that could be complicated if both win on Sunday.
SmackDown does not have this same consistent strength. Charlotte is the lead star who can always win, while Becky Lynch is her best friend and rival in need of a fresh start. Naomi has recent accolades to her name but has been unused for months, while Lana basically appeared from nowhere to take the final spot.
It is a shame WWE has put so little effort into defining the stories of multiple contenders in the ladder match. It makes the eventual result less exciting with only a Lynch or Moon victory adding needed interest to the idea of a new Ms. Money in the Bank.
WWE Should Not Dismiss Potential of Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin
This week, Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin fought for the first time in a WWE ring, and it was as good as expected even though it ended too soon.
The two men are on different paths in the company, but that's no reason WWE could not rely on this obvious strong connection of talent in the near future.
The Gold Standard has been somewhat elevated in recent months since he split from Chad Gable, but his momentum is running on fumes. He needs a chance to remind everyone why he was brought back to the company in the first place.
With The Beard still seemingly waiting for his major feud, he and Shelton could put on some great shows on the blue brand. It would not even have to bleed over to pay-per-view. The feud could be entirely developed and executed on SmackDown, hopefully leading to a final spectacularly athletic main event.
With Raw and SmackDown's rosters limited, every winning dynamic should be explored. Bryan vs. Big Cass has already run its course and should end at Money in the Bank.
Unless The Miz is ready to fight the next night, The Yes Man's best bet for a rival in the meantime would be The Gold Standard.
Samoa Joe's Booking Continues to Signal a Money in the Bank Victory
Samoa Joe this week fell a bit into the background, which is exactly where you want to be right before a big match. WWE loves to sell matches by highlighting the stars who won't win most heavily right before the show—it gives other stars one last chance to shine.
Joe lost to Rusev this week thanks to The Miz, and he then was forgotten as The A-Lister took down the Money in the Bank briefcase and found pancakes inside. Rusev got the win. Miz got the spotlight. New Day got a laugh. Joe was forced to wait for his big moment.
The Destroyer has always been a great candidate to take down the case as an impressive heel who has yet to get his big moment. Injuries have hampered Joe, but he is ready to step up now. His dangerous and opportunistic persona would only be amplified with that briefcase.
With it more likely Raw gets the women's Money in the Bank case, the blue brand is perfectly positioned to take the men's with The Samoan Submission Specialist clearly the favorite among the SmackDown stars.
Asuka's Big Moment Signals a Loss at Money in the Bank
SmackDown ended with a potential preview of Sunday as Asuka made Carmella tap out in the center of the ring. While this does help The Empress of Tomorrow's momentum, it is not a good sign for her immediate future given one of WWE's most frequent booking quirks.
The Japanese Superstar just got her moment, so it is much less likely she will get it again on Sunday. It is hard to say how Carmella will manage it, but the chances are good that she will walk out still SmackDown women's champion.
The brand would be better off with a true workhorse as champion, but The Princess of Staten Island has only held the championship for a short time. A win on Sunday would go a long way to solidifying her status even if she ends up eventually dropping the title to The Empress of Tomorrow.
With its placement in the main event, heavy focus has been placed on the result of the women's title bout. If the champ does emerge victorious, hopefully it is only the beginning of this rivalry that could rage on all the way to SummerSlam.